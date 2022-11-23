SME roundtable touches down in Akwa Ibom

Wider Perspectives Limited (WPL) is indicated as a management consulting firm which places emphasis on excellence, employing strong diagnostic tools to determine clients’ needs and providing solutions to the identified needs.

The firm says it lays emphasis on contributing to economic development and constantly seek opportunities to carry out pioneering work. Some tasks they have carried out in this direction include their annual SME Development Conferences in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, a drive they say provides avenue for SMEs (start-ups and businesses that require expansion) and stakeholders in the SME space to engage, network, share information, promote their brand/exhibit & connect to large buyers.

For Akwa Ibom, this desire is said to be from a strong need to facilitate economic development/prosperity in the State and ensure the business community is able to maximise the opportunities in the State.

This year they will hold the 6th Akwa Ibom SME Roundtable (AKSMERT) before the end of November, 2022 in Uyo, said to be in partnership with Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Trade & Investment, the Transformation Group, and Uyo Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) with the theme -Building Capacity for Global Market Readiness.

This is said to be as a result of rapid digital transformation and technologies opening new opportunities, which has transformed customer demands and expectations. Therefore, the need to scale-up has become inevitable if any business will be sustainable.

Organisers told BusinessDay that in spite of the challenges posed by COVID – 19 across the world, there are still opportunities, and Wilder Perspectives would attract stakeholders in the SME landscape to work with them to promote economic development and support MSMEs.

The forum would prepare and build SMEs to explore the local and global market. The state may not be the same after this, according to Edughom Hansom, the managing director of Wilder Perspectives.