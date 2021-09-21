Smart Stewards to hold wealth summit

Thousands of participants from across the globe will be virtually connected to this year’s edition of the Smart Stewards Wealth Summit.

The event is in its sixth edition and is scheduled to be held on 24th and 25th September. It is a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos.

Sola Adesakin, founder, Smart Stewards, and convener of the summit said the summit is one of the biggest wealth summits in Africa, aimed at helping participants experience a life-changing transformation in their finances, business, and career.

Adesakin who is also a highly sought-after wealth expert noted that since its inception, the wealth summit has helped thousands of people across the world share and learn the art of wealth building from thought leaders from various industries.

“The summit has recorded several testimonials, as it provides a platform for participants who are success-minded and ambitious to know how to make, manage and multiply wealth,” she said.

Read also: The impact of financial literacy on Nigeria’s economy

Speaking further, the wealth coach said this year’s edition focuses on ‘The Future; The Fusion of Technology, Wealth and People’ and has a lineup of excellent speakers that includes: Ibukun Awosika, John Obidi, Chioma Ifeanyi -Eze, Olori Boye Ajayi, and Kalu Aja among others.

Adesakin explained that the speakers will be exposing participants to tested and trusted strategies for empowerment, to achieve financial and career success in their economy, leveraging technology and social wealth to better position for the future.

According to the statement, the event will have two sessions -the general event with a commitment fee of $1, targeting individuals globally and locally with a desire to acquire knowledge that will improve their finances.

While the masterclasses with a commitment of $49.99, is set to revolutionalize personal finances and targets those with a hunger for leverage and measurable shift in their wealth-building capacity.

Interested participants can visit the summit website to register.