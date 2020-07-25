SixthSense Leadership to launch books aim at helping entrepreneurs in trying times

In Nigeria, research and surveys from diverse organisations have shown that access to finance and business management skills are major problems that affect the Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) and it has also discouraged the setting up of business ventures by potential entrepreneurs.

In view of this, SixthSense Leadership, a training and consulting company, invites the general public to the launch of its books titled “Wealth Without Capital, Capital Beyond Money: The sixth sense guide to creating wealth out of nothing” and “Sixth Sense Leadership: Practical insights for getting more out of life and leadership.” Which aims to steer people to paths that will result into profitable ventures.

The event which is themed “Wealth Without Capital: The Sixth Sense Advantage” will take place via the Zoom Video Conferencing, due to the restriction on public gatherings in the state, today Saturday 25th of July by 11 am. In addition to this, Sixth Sense is set to formally commission its corporate office to improve its services and carry out more physical activities.

Bright Ukwenga, CEO, SixthSense said the books are a must-have for entrepreneurs and potential business owners as well as people who require a form of motivation to become a better person. Looking at the way things are going now and the increasing job loss, prospects of entrepreneurship will continue to increase and it goes beyond making profit, people need to equip themselves with the right knowledge and tools before owning businesses.

“Using the book as a practical guide will help steer them in the right direction and will also aid them in making sound life choices,” Ukwenga said. He also stated that the program is organised in honour of his birthday.

Speakers expected at the program include Tunde Lemo, Chairman, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Niyi Adesanya, Performance Strategist and CEO, FifthGear Plus, Tunde Ojo CEO, Touchstone Ltd, and Z. D. Adeyewa, former Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state as the chairman of the event.

Interested participants are advised to register via bit.ly/FFAfricaSummit and can also reach Olamide on 08165483618 or Timi on 08167093597 for further enquiries.