Six governors ready to pay above N70,000 minimum wage

President Bola Tinubu in July signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law after months of negotiations with the labour unions.

The new monthly minimum wage was raised by 133 percent, 30,000 to 70,000, amid scorching economic hardship, which has eroded the purchasing power of millions of Nigerians.

Since the N70,000 minimum wage was announced, only few states have shown interest in implementing the change. The Nigerian Governors Forum had earlier raised concern that some states might not be able to pay the new wage.

However, six state governors have announced their intention to not only implement the new wage law, but also pay above N70,000 approved by the federal government. They include:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he will be paying N85,000 as new minimum wage for Lagos civil servants.

This is N15,000 higher than the N70,000 minimum wage bill signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in July.

“I am glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos which we conversed and discussed with our union is N85,000 today,” the governor said.

“It is not a competition, so I am not going to say we are paying more than some other people, it is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity, but we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium in terms of even the cost of living, we are fully aware,” he added.

Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers)

Similarly, Fubara has approved N85,000 as new minimum wage for Rivers workers. The oil-rich state made this known in a statement on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

Abiodun has also announced intention to pay Ogun workers N77,000 as minimum wage, according to a statement by Tokunbo Talabi, the secretary to the state government, on October 15, 2024.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo)

During his campaign kickoff ahead of the November election, Aiyedatiwa on October 12, 2024, announced that he will pay N73,000 as minimum wage.

Ahmed Ododo (Kogi)

Ododo, on October 7, 2024, also approved N72,500 as minimum wage for Kogi workers. The governor also suspended the tax burden on the approved sum for one year.

Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe)

Yahaya, on October 15, 2024, signed an agreement with the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress to pay N71,500 as minimum wage.

