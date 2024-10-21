FG pledges judicial independence, launches judges’ quarters project in FCT

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to upholding the independence of the judiciary as it commenced the construction of residential quarters for judges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The project is expected to provide conducive living spaces for judicial officers, ensuring they carry out their duties effectively and without undue influence.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stated this on Monday in Abuja during the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Judges’ Quarters in the Katampe District.

The housing project aimed at accommodating 40 judges is set to be completed within 15 months, a key milestone in the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of judicial officers.

The project was officially flagged off by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who emphasized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to judicial independence and the improvement of living conditions for judges.

Wike underscored that President Tinubu’s focus is on two critical factors that safeguard judicial independence: the tenure and conditions of service for judicial officers. He referenced recent constitutional amendments that allow judges to retire at the age of 70, noting that this change enhances the judiciary’s ability to operate without undue pressure.

“The President has reiterated that conditions of service are pivotal to judicial independence,” Wike stated. “To shield the judiciary from manipulation or interference by other branches of government, adequate remuneration is essential.”

Wike further revealed that one of President Tinubu’s first actions in 2024 was the adjustment of judicial salaries and allowances. This move was intended to provide hope and security to those in the judiciary, ensuring they feel protected while serving.

Highlighting the new housing initiative, Wike stressed that providing judges with stable housing strengthens their sense of security and dignity. “When you know you have a home to retire to and your remuneration is secure, you can serve with courage and integrity,” he added.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), lauded the project as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to improve judicial welfare in the FCT.

She emphasized the essential role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights and pointed out that judicial officers require a conducive living environment to perform their duties with integrity and independence.

“This housing project serves judicial officers of the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court, and the FCT High Court,” the CJN noted. “It is a crucial step towards providing the necessary support for judges to focus on their responsibilities.”

Kekere-Ekun stressed that beyond addressing basic housing needs, the project reflects an understanding of the link between the mental and emotional well-being of judicial officers and their living conditions.

“These homes will offer a secure and tranquil environment, allowing judges to concentrate fully on their duties with clarity and efficiency,” she added.

The CJN also praised the FCT Administration and the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” under President Tinubu’s leadership, for prioritizing the welfare of the judiciary. Expressing confidence in the timely completion of the project, Kekere-Ekun said it could serve as a model for future initiatives aimed at empowering the judiciary.

As the groundbreaking ceremony concluded, the CJN extended her gratitude to all stakeholders who played a role in making the project a reality, describing it as a crucial step in enabling the judiciary to fulfil its constitutional duties effectively. “I am confident that this project will be executed to the highest standards and completed within the expected timeframe,” she said.

Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the FCT, also expressed her appreciation to key figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and CJN Kekere-Ekun, for their unwavering support in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Mahmoud reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to continuously improving the working and living conditions of judicial officers, in line with its broader vision for the FCT.

