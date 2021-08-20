Sinach to lead Christian world in 5 days Thanksgiving concert

Osinachi Joseph Egbu popularly known as Sinach, the writer of the multiple award-winning gospel song Way Maker, will lead the Christian world in five days of Thanksgiving.

The concert with the theme ‘5 Days of Unending Thanksgiving with Sinach & Friends’ kicks off from 30 August to 3 September 2021. It would parade some of the notable names in the Nigerian gospel music industry. The artists on the list include Ada, Nosa, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Sammy Okposo, Panam Percy Paul, Frank Edwards, and many others.

“This concert is a celebration of the grace and goodness of God in our lives. These five days are not enough to lavish him with praise, it is a token of our appreciation of how he has led us through these years, confirming his word and leading us on a perpetual victory parade. I also, want to thank and appreciate my Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for the years of training and impartation of God’s word in my life. I love you, Sir,” Sinach said.

Sinach is currently a recipient of the BMI Song of the Year Award 2021, the first-ever to be received by an African gospel music artist. She is also the first Nigerian gospel artist to win the Dove Awards’ Song of the Year.

Sinach has written several songs many of which feature prominently on many churches’ worship lists.

Her songs are currently some of the most-streamed gospel songs on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Way Maker is topping the streaming charts with over 180 million. Other songs include I Know Who I am (94 million streams), The Name of Jesus (54 million), Great Are you Lord (37 million); He did it Again (28 million); Stand Amazed (15 million); Nothing is Impossible (11 million), and No other Name (8.9 million) to mention a few.

She has so far garnered a general page view of 581 million on YouTube, the most by any Nigerian gospel music artist.

She has also released 12 music albums including Chapter One, I’m Blessed, From Glory to Glory, Shout it Loud, Sinach at Christmas, the Name of Jesus, Way Maker, There’s an overflow, Great God-Live in London, Acoustics volume 1, and 2. Her latest album titled ‘Greatest features many artists around the world including Maranda Curtis, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, among others.