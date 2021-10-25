Sinach gets more accolades from California Assembly, US Mayor

Award-winning gospel music artist Osinachi Egbu Joseph popularly known as Sinach has received more recognition from the California State Assembly and the Mayor of the City of Carson, California for her efforts in pushing gospel music around the world.

This is the third recognition in a row from US leaders to the critically acclaimed gospel music artist. The first was from Eighteenth Congressional District of Texas.

Sinach’s song Way Maker has gained global acclaim and won two Song of The Year awards, the Dove Awards 2020 and the Broadcast Music, Inc., (BMI) 2021. The singer has several songs that have also become an anthem to many churches, groups, and individuals around the world.

Sinach also took part in the 2021 Dove Awards where she presented the award for the Song of the Year 2021 category to the winner.

The accolades from the Mayor and the Assembly followed a concert organised by the artist which featured other international gospel artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Da Dra, Jared Reynolds, Dee Jones, and Lihle Adeyemi.

Read also: Group seeks media support against abuse of citizens by security agents

“On behalf of the California State Assembly and the residents of 64th District, thank you for providing gospel music that provides a way for people to maintain balance in their lives. Your music has allowed people to uphold a balance between their career, faith, family, and daily lives. Gospel music allows individuals to stay at even keel; the right song can deliver the perfect message that can help when things appear off balance,” said Mike Gibson, Mayor of the City of Carson.

Sinach has been on a tour of the United States in recent weeks. During the tour, she organised concerts in different cities in the United States. Prior to the concert in California, there was another concert in Texas which also earned her recognition from the US Congress District in Texas.

Other cities she held concerts with include New York, Dallas, and Houston. The California concerts mark the end of the gospel music tour by the singer.

The artist and her team are also preparing for a Christmas concert in Nigeria in December.