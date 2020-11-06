Signals of peace, as Borno resettles 100,000 IDPs to thier ancestral homes.

There is a ray of hope for gradual return of peace to insurgency ravaged north east as the Borno State government revealed that over 100,000 internally displaced persons IDPs, have been successfully resettled in their ancestral homes, with the past one year.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, in Abuja, expressed happiness over the development

Zulum disclosed that President Buhari gave his commitment to support the entire north eastern region and in particular the government of Borno state in ensuring permanent peace to reign in the region.

Zulum while condemning police brutality in parts of the country and the recent Lekki Tollgate massacre in Lagos, also cautioned youths against excesses of some of Nigerian youths who destroyed some infrastructures in an attempt to support the legitimate demands of ENDSARS protesters.

“I’m glad to inform Nigerians that there is gradual return of peace to the north east region particularly in Borno State.

“Government has started resettlement of people to their ancestral home. We have received tremendous support from the Nigerian military, from the paramilitary, ministry of finance, Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies especially NEMA, North East Development Commission and others.

Zulum said the gradual return of people to their respective localities is a symbol of peace, adding that “so far so good, we are doing well, we need continuous support from the Nigerian military, we need sustainable support to ensure that this madness is brought to an end”

The Governor who reiterated that “kenetic measures will not solve the ensure problem”, added that “there must be some certain political solutions”

“Among the political solutions, are the issues of supporting the Nigerian youths with a means to earning their livelihood. As I have earlier said, there is need for us to address the root causes of the problem. One of the greatest root cause of the insurgency is poverty. So government at all levels job opportunities to the youths, enabling environment for the poor to have access to their farmlands.

“We want to ensure people return to their communities, people have access to their farmlands, their livestock farms, aquaculture farms. I think this is the only solution, military solution alone will never solve the problem.

He also made case for transparency and good governance, as important ingredients for sustainable peace and development.

“Whatever we are doing in Borno State, we are ensuring that the entire public are well involved. Fortunately, Borno State received the palliatives early enough and within two weeks of receiving them we had distributed to the deserving ones. On the issue of ENDSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.

He noted that the whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders, which snowballed into the current situation.

“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youths. Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. we have to be very careful.

“So in Borno State, the entire situation did not take such dimension as that of Lagos because we told them to sit down and examine the situation and recall the past when the situation was so bad. Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace.

“The youths are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives we are distributed to them as at when due, we are giving them some certain financial support and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important” he noted