Siaka Salami named 2024 AIG- Foundation scholar, to pursue Master’s at Oxford

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has awarded Siaka Salami the prestigious 2024 AIG Scholarship, offering him the opportunity to pursue a Master of Public Policy degree at the University of Oxford.

Salami, currently an Assistant Director at Nigeria’s Federal Internal Revenue Service, was selected through a rigorous process evaluating academic excellence, leadership potential, and commitment to public service in Africa.

Since 2017, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has awarded scholarships worth approximately £2,000,000 to 32 Africans with a demonstrated passion for public sector transformation.

Read more: Foundation calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s public sector reforms

Upon completing his studies at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, Salami is expected to return to Nigeria to contribute to ongoing public sector reforms.

“The Nigerian public sector is at a critical juncture,” said Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice Chair of the Foundation. “By investing in exceptional public servants like Siaka, we are equipping future leaders with world-class training to deliver impactful solutions.”

The AIG Scholarship Programme is a key component of the Foundation’s multi-billion Naira initiative aimed at building capacity within Nigeria’s public sector. To date, the Foundation has reached over 500 public servants through its training and scholarship programmes.