SI-UK Nigeria to facilitate on spot offers into UK Universities

SI-UK have proudly announced their University Pathways Fairs, a series of fairs held in Lagos and Abuja that will lead to instant offers for undergraduate or Masters degrees at top universities across the UK

According to the Global Education Establishment, The process for international education application can be tedious and frustrating when done with no assistance, but what most people don’t realise is how straightforward it can be. Over the last six years, SI-UK Nigeria has aided with the applications and processing of 1000’s students seeking high education overseas and the commonality and signature of this service is the simplicity and success rates of students admission.

In furtherance of their objective to provide uncomplicated pathways for prospective students seeking admission into UK Universities, SI-UK Nigeria has Announced three different Education fairs which will present fantastic opportunities for prospective students to participate and gain entry, these are :

University Pathway Fair from Friday the 12th and Monday 15th November.

UK University Fair from Saturday 13th and Tuesday 16th November.

Russell Group UK University Fair – Only Sat 27th November.

The first fair will focus on students who have IGSE, WAEC or NECO particularly, those who have a third class degree or HND. Students can attend these dedicated events and gain an instant leading to an undergraduate or Master’s degree at top universities across the UK.

The second will cater to those with an A level or Bachelors degree looking to get admission into UK universities for January 2022. There is an opportunity to gain on the spot admission at this fair.

The third will be open to prospective students with Second Class Upper (2.1) and above. Students will meet with top Russell Group Universities. Russell Group universities are a group of UK universities that have a shared focus on research and a reputation for academic achievement.

In her own remarks the Managing Director, Mrs Mary Agbu stated “The SI-UK series is the first of its kind as it presents the range of Education exhibitors, addressing the scope of different UK educational interests in an accessible hybrid platform within a timeframe that allows for a direct virtual and physical engagement with key stakeholders of the UK Higher Education industry”

SI-UK is one of the biggest global education establishments with over 200 global Higher education partnerships in the UK including University College London (UCL). SI-UK has 73 global offices in 35 countries and SI-UK sends over 40,000 student applications to UK universities annually.

Registration: www.ukunifair.co.uk/lagos

Contact: 08104841013, 09093279115, 09137099298