Shuaibu resumes as Ogun Customs controller, confiscates contraband worth N229m

Barely one week that Mohammed Shuaibu, a Deputy Controller of Customs resumed in Ogun State as an Acting Customs Area Controller for Ogun 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Customs Command has intercepted and seized contraband worth N229.1 Million.

Speaking at a maiden Press Conference held along the international border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin at Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, Shuaibu said the technical support and quality intelligence gathering as provided by Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs made the achievements in one week of resumption achievable.

While conducting journalists round the seized contraband, Shuaibu declared that 2.169 bags of rice, 1,128 parcels of cannabis sativa, 4.360 cartons of imported shoes, 21 units of vehicles, among other contraband worth N229,112,424 were intercepted at key smuggling hotspots, including Idiroko, Ilaro, Alamala-Rounda axis, Obada Oko-Abeokuta axis, Abule Kazeem-Abeokuta axis, and Ijoun axis, among others.

Addressing members of the Press, Shuaibu emphasised his dedication to professionalism, integrity and renewed focus on curbing smuggling activities and economic sabotage, saying the seizures made within the past few days include 2,169 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50kg each and 1,128 parcels of cannabis sativa, commonly known as marijuana, weighing 1,109.3kg.

Others are 21 bales and 2 sacks of used clothes, 166 pieces of pneumatic tyres, 4,360 cartons of imported shoes, 250 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), each weighing 25 litres, 20 units of vehicles used for smuggling and 1 unit of foreign-used vehicle, a 2012 model Toyota Highlander.

Shuaibu however issued a stern warning to smugglers and their collaborators, urging them “to desist from illegal activities or face the full weight of the law”, just he assured the law-abiding public and legitimate traders in Ogun State that the Command’s operations would be targeted exclusively at offenders, and that legitimate trade would be encouraged to foster economic growth.

While commending officers and men of the Ogun I Command for their dedication and resilience, Shuaibu expressed his appreciation to Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs and the Nigerian Media, saying: “Together, we will safeguard our economy, protect our communities, and uphold the integrity of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Share