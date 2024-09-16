Shodan Pharma introduces solution to fight urinary tract infections

Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited has introduced a sanitising spray clinically formulated to prevent the spread of urinary tract infections and germs, especially when using public toilets.

The Sit Fine solution is designed to be applied easily on surfaces within a water closet or other areas before use, knocking out chances of contracting diseases that threaten the well-being of users.

It fights the transmission of trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by infection with trichomonas vaginalis. It also wades off candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by an overgrowth of a type of yeast that lives on your body; and staph infections caused by staphylococcus bacteria.

Daniel Okeoma, representative of Shodan Pharmaceuticals said the solution was developed to provide a flexible means for people to experience safe and healthy discharge of body waste.

He also noted that the company’s expansion into the sanitizer market is part of the company’s vision to provide quality healthcare products to the masses.

“We are committed to improving the health and well-being of Nigerians by offering innovative and effective products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety,” Okeoma said.

“We have a growing portfolio that includes the Sitfine toilet seat sanitizer, a product designed to ensure hygiene and safety in public and private restrooms. We aim to expand this range further, delivering reliable and accessible healthcare solutions,”

Sit Fine is produced by Excid Pharmaceuticals Limited in the form of a quick-drying aerosol that protects against germs on the toilet seats.

It is clinically approved to maintain personal hygiene and protect against germs and bacteria when using restrooms.

“Sitfine neutralises every bad smell or odour in the restroom and gives it a better fragrance. It is handy and can be carried along as you move inside your bag. It is very sizable and lightweight. Sitfine sanitizes immediately it is applied on the toilet seat so you don’t have to wait at all for it to work,” Okeoma said.

Urinary tract infections (UTI) occur far more commonly in women, accounting for at least eight million visits to various types of healthcare facilities, even in advance countries like the United States per year.

It is one of the most common bacterial infections seen in children, according to the World Health Organisation. It has been estimated that UTIs are diagnosed in one percent of boys and 3-8 percent of girls. In the first year of life, UTI is more prevalent in boys with rates of 2.7 percent compared with 0.7 percent in girls.