Shocker as Wike dissolves executive committee more than one year to end of administration

Shocks are spreading through Rivers State as Governor Nyesom Wike just announced the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council (EXCO or cabinet) in an early morning statement signed by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The statement said the governor dissolved the cabinet with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022. “The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have all also been relieved of their offices.”

The governor commended the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state and also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries,” he said.

The commissioners were removed more than one full year remaining in the life of the Wike administration. The shock seems deeper realising that they were sworn in on December 30, 2019, making it barely two years and five months in service.

The governor had left the cabinet empty from May 29, 2019 to December ending of that year, ruling alone for over six months until tongue began to wag. He also sacked some commissioners such as Environment, Women Affairs, and Health and never bothered to replace them.

Many speculated that these were signs that he never needed the commissioners or his cabinet as he often took decisions on the go.

Some said the commissioners had remained silent in recent weeks, leading to speculations of either sidelining or earthquake to come.

The cabinet members had since been scolded into not making any political moves even while ministers serving President Muhammadu Buhari have been free to exercise political freedom.

Many have wondered if the governor did not see that he needed the cabinet and the SAs now that he is distracted by presidential quest.