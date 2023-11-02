Shettima seeks U.S govt’s assistance on food security

Vice President Kashim Shettima has sought the assistance of the United States Government on President Bola Tinubu administration’s food security agenda.

Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president, on media and communications, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Nkwocha said that Shettima made the request when he met with Cary Fowler, U.S Special Envoy for Global Food Security, as part of his schedule in the United States of America.

The vice president also identified key areas where Nigeria would require urgent support to overcome challenges in the agricultural sector.

” We seek the support of the United States Government, be it technical or otherwise, towards addressing challenges in our agricultural sector.

“Mechanisation is absolutely essential, good quality seeds, fertilisation, improved agricultural practices, smart agriculture, these are the solutions we seek.

“Because the whole mantra is on increase in yield, it is about improving productivity. It goes beyond the acreage that is used for production.

” So, I am here surrounded by other stakeholders who have all the figures, facts and knowledge to make this partnership easy and smooth sailing.”

Shettima assured the U.S Special Envoy for Global Food Security of the readiness of the Tinubu administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve agricultural productivity across Africa.

Read also: UK commits $26.5m to AFEX to address food security

He said Nigeria would sustain existing relationships with partners in the agricultural sector, adding the country would nurture the alliance.

“We will nurture it because more than ever before, we are facing food security challenges.

“We have to think outside the box, we have to look for ingenious solutions that can help us to overcome the challenges.

” I believe with your support (the political will is there now more than ever before), together, we can save humanity and serve the human race,” he noted.

Responding, Fowler, who disclosed that the U.S government, in partnership with other stakeholders, had launched an agricultural initiative, assured that Africa would be prioritised.

“What we are trying to do here in the US, which we coined the ‘Vision for Adapted Crops and Soil’, is a partnership between the US, the AU and the FAO.

” In summary, what we are trying to do working with African countries is to help them, right from the national level down to the farmers.

”To manage the soil more properly and to ensure sustainability and productivity (that is on the soil side).

”On the crop side, we are extremely concerned about climate change and its effect on Africa. So, this programme that we have with the AU and FAO is focused on Africa.”

He disclosed that the programme would look at indigenous African crops that have long suffered from massive underinvestment.

”We have established a multi-donor trust fund at the IFAD to provide long-term funding for the programme and the USAID is also involved.

”The US government has allocated 100 million dollars to the programme,” he said.