Shettima, Jonathan to attend launch of ex-CBN chief’s new book on Policy and economic hurdles

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are among the esteemed guests expected to attend the book launch event of Shamsuddeen Usman’s co-authored work in Abuja.

The publication, co-authored by Usman, delves into the persistent challenges of policy-making and economic development in emerging economies, offering critical insights and potential solutions.

Shamsuddeen Usman, who served as Minister of Finance, Minister of National Planning, and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the book “Public Policy and Agent Interests: Perspectives from the Emerging World” is a unique publication on both the impetus for and impediments to growth and development in emerging economies.

At its core, the book tackles the often contentious relationship between public policy and vested interests. It scrutinizes how these interactions shape the economic trajectory of nations like Nigeria, where policy decisions can mean the difference between growth and stagnation.

A statement on Sunday by the Chairman of the Media Subcommittee for the event, Etim Etim, said the book provides a fascinating and penetrating insight into the workings of government and the boardroom, in terms of policy formulation and implementation, economic management, and the overall growth paradigm in the developing world, with Nigeria as a case study.

“It is also an account of the interactions between the government, its agencies, and the private sector, and how such engagements impact national growth, investments, and the overall performance of the economy.

“The book will, therefore, be a veritable reference material for policymakers, technocrats, business leaders, and public officials on the workings of government and governance, and the trade-offs they have to make in designing and implementing public policy.

“It is, without doubt, a go-to publication for universities, public and home libraries, and for students, academics, and public and private sector officials.

“Other contributors to the book are experts in their fields, carefully selected based on their impressive records in the public and private sectors to share their experiences in key areas of policy-making and development.

Their unique contributions helped to broaden the book’s scope and impact and give it its unique character and flavour,” Etim said.

According to him, the high-profile event will also witness the formal unveiling of the Shamsuddeen Usman Foundation (SUF), founded and registered by his children in his honour and dedicated to the promotion of education in the country. He announced that the proceeds from the book launch will go towards supporting the Foundation’s activities.