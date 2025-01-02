Shettima in Nasarawa to inaugurate World Bank-funded ADR court, others

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been scheduled to visit Nasarawa State to inaugurate some projects, including a $4 million World Bank-funded facility, a Multi-door Court, also known as Alternative Dispute Resolution Court, in the State.

The Vice President, who is expected to be in Lafia, the State capital on Friday on a day working visit, is alao billed to attend the graduation of over 1,000 trained technicians at the State Vocational and Technical Institute with the trainees drawn across the Country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State states this during the signing of the 2025 Appropriation Bill into Law at the Government House in Lafia, adding that Shettima would also hand over tractors to Local Government Chairmen, distribute rice seedlings, as well as relief materials to internally displaced persons who were affected by the flood.

“We have finalised plans that all things being equal by Friday, 3rd January, 2025, the Vice President is expected to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the Head Office of the Nasarawa Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), as well as the Multi Outdoor Court, funded by the World Bank, through a $4 million facility.

“The VP is very interested in showing that the rice we cultivated in Jangwa is continuous and not just for one season. We are going to distribute rice seedlings to every local government area so that the chairmen will come and collect their tractors and seedlings, so that every local government will go, just like the state is doing in Jangwa and Agwatashi, will cultivate a 500 hectares or 1000 hectares, whatever they will be able to do, we are giving the tractors and seedlings.

“Also, we have received about N3 billion from the Federal Government to support flood victims and the IDPs. Most of the items to be given to them have been bought by NASEMA and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. The VP will participate in the distribution of these items,” he stated.

Share