Shettima, APC leaders meet with newly-elected lawmakers in Aso Rock

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) along with Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect held a closed-door meeting with senators-elect and Reps-elect at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

At the time of filing this report, journalists, barred from the meeting, are still unaware of how the meeting transpired.

APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are also present at the meeting.