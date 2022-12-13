Shell Golf tournament attracts serving, retired leaders

Shell Nigeria has completed a golf tourney which it recently hosted at Lakowe Golf Course, Lagos.

The nation’s exploration and production company had put together the competition to serve as a platform for recreation and continued relationship between serving and retired leaders of its operations.

The event which was well attended had the present Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni as well as one of its past managing directors, Chike Onyejekwe.

Also present are General Manager, Safety and Environment, Shell Nigeria, Elozino Olaniyan, and Vice President Midstream, Henry Bristol amongst a host of others.

Last month, in a separate statement signed by the Media Relations Manager of the company, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, Shell noted that it was already distributing relief materials worth one million dollars to flood-impacted communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States. This is consistent with the sustainability policy of the company.

Shell Nigeria places great importance on making a difference in the environment in which people live and work, fostering and maintaining relationships with communities, taking care to be a good neighbour and contributing to sustainable development initiatives.