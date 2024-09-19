Sharafadeen, Oyo NASS member, empowers constituents with PoS, start-up capital

Constituents from nine Local Government Councils in Oyo South Senatorial District have benefitted from an empowerment programme facilitated by Sharafadeen Alli, APC Senator, representing Oyo South.

The initiative aimed at alleviating poverty and providing economic support had Alli pledging to continue the distribution.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, Special Adviser on Media, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday said at the event, beneficiaries received Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, accessories, and a N50,000 start-up capital to launch their businesses as PoS agents.

The programme, tagged “Capacity Building and Skill Acquisition on Poverty Alleviation in Oyo South Senatorial District,” was designed to provide skills that could lead to long-term financial independence.

Alli, who was represented by one of his aides, Ayo Adedokun, expressed commitment to empowering constituents through practical and sustainable initiatives.

He reiterated his dedication to improving the living conditions of his constituents, noting that the empowerment initiative would create new avenues for financial growth.

“We are focused on ensuring that our people are not left behind in the digital economy. This POS scheme will enable beneficiaries to become business owners, contributing not only to their personal income but also to the overall economic development of Oyo South”, he said.

Mojeed Olaoya, the Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that PoS business is a thriving venture, advising the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the kits and capitalise on the growing demand for cash withdrawal and financial services in their Communities.