SEVHAGE, Alinea Initiatives launch non-fiction prize to honour Eugenia Abu

SEVHAGE Literary and Development Initiative and the ALINEA Initiative, are set to launch the Eugenia Abu/SEVHAGE International Prize for Creative Nonfiction.

This prize is named in honour of the distinguished writer, broadcaster, and media consultant Eugenia Abu to celebrate outstanding creative non-fiction writers and highlight voices that challenge, inspire, and provide deep insights into the human experience, according to a statement seen by BusinessDay.

“The prize is also supported by an endowment from Dr Victor Oladokun, senior advisor to the president on communication and stakeholder engagement, African Development Bank Group, and some anonymous patrons,” the statement said.

The Eugenia Abu/SEVHAGE International Prize for Creative Nonfiction is a key component of the SEVHAGE Literary Prizes 2024, which includes categories for fiction and critical essays.

“Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi, multiple award-winning multi-genre writer, scholar, professor of Broadcast Media and former vice chancellor of the Dominican University Ibadan, will serve as the chief judge for this year’s prizes, ensuring the selection of the highest-quality entries,” the statement added.

The organisations also called for submissions for the competition some of which will be featured in an exhibition in England as part of the SEVHAGE festival.

“Submissions for the Eugenia Abu/SEVHAGE International Prize for Creative Nonfiction are open and will close at 23:59 WAT on August 29, 2024. The competition is open to writers globally and is free to enter. The winner will receive a prize of N750,000 and have their work published, with additional opportunities for other shortlisted entries.

“We are honoured to dedicate this year’s creative non-fiction prize to Eugenia Abu, one of Nigeria’s cherished broadcasters, an award-winning author and an outstanding mentor,” said Su’ur Su’eddie Vershima Agema, executive director and president of SEVHAGE.

Eugenia Abu is one of Nigeria’s frontline broadcast journalists who has won several awards, including the NMMA Best Newscaster of the Year in 1995.

She anchored the NTA flagship network news for 17 years and retired from active public service as executive director, programmes after 34 years of service.

Eugenia has written weekly columns for the national newspapers, BusinessDay and Sunday Trust for over a decade.

The SEVHAGE Literary Prizes are a series of annual literary and art awards organised by the SEVHAGE Literary and Development Initiative and SEVHAGE Publishers (a branch of SEVHAGE Integrated Services Ltd) in collaboration with various partners.