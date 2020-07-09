Seven die at OML 40 explosion

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Station (BRVS).

In a statement signed by Kennie Obateru, group general manager, group public affairs division, the explosion incident took place at the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 40, which is operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), on behalf of the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities.

A detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion has started, while the Department of Petroleum Resources has been duly notified and Form 41 was being prepared for the industry regulator as required in circumstances of this nature.

The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers: Weld Affairs and Flow Impact, which are consultants to NPDC.

According to Obateru, all personnel on board the platform have been fully accounted for.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, in the statement commiserated with the families of the bereaved, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones.