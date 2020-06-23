Service Chiefs mull new strategies to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin met with Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies in Abuja to develop and map out new strategies to promptly address the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO) on Tuesday, the security chiefs met on Monday night to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently told the service chiefs that they had failed in their responsibility to tackle insecurity, following a recent spike in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other forms of criminality, particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

Enenche explained that the meeting was one in a series of such meetings, and was well attended by heads of security architecture in the country.

According to the statement, the Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies noted that essential consultations had been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

The CDS, who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

Present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, and the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed.

Also in attendance were the Director-General, Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; Director-General Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Muhammed Usman, and the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Mohammadu.