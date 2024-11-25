SERAP urges Tinubu to probe ‘missing’ ₦57bn in Humanitarian Ministry

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate allegations of over ₦57 billion in public funds reportedly missing, diverted, or stolen from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in 2021.

In a letter dated November 23, 2024, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged the President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and relevant anti-corruption agencies to probe the allegations. The letter referenced the 2021 audited report recently released by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The organisation described the allegations as a betrayal of public trust and a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and international anti-corruption obligations. “The allegations amount to stealing from the poor,” SERAP stated. “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these grave allegations.”

Read also: SERAP urges Tinubu to ‘immediately’ reverse new petrol hike

The 2021 audit reportedly highlights irregularities, missing funds, and discrepancies in the ministry’s accounts, raising concerns about the management of resources meant to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

SERAP further demanded that any individual or group found responsible be prosecuted, and all missing funds recovered and returned to the national treasury. “Ensuring accountability is critical to restoring trust in government institutions and fulfilling Nigeria’s obligations under international law,” the letter stated.

This call for action adds to the growing pressure on President Tinubu’s administration to address corruption and improve transparency in public offices. While there has been no official response from the Presidency or the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, anti-corruption advocates have expressed optimism that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

As the public awaits the government’s response, the issue highlights the persistent challenges of corruption and mismanagement in Nigeria’s public sector and emphasises the need for systemic reforms to safeguard public resources.

Share