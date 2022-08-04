SERAP asks Buhari to retrieve N1.14bn from Niger Republic for ASUU

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve the N1.14 billion he gave to the Niger Republic for the purchase of official vehicles.

Reacting to the confirmation by Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, that the federal government approved N1.14billion for the supply of Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles to the Republic of Niger, SERAP tweeted;

“The Buhari administration must immediately ask Niger Republic authorities to refund the N1.4 billion approved for them to buy vehicles, and use the money to offset the funding for ASUU, so those poor children can go back to school.”

SERAP made the demand on its verified Twitter handle.

Recall that on Wednesday, August 3, the minister of finance confirmed that the said amount was approved for the Republic of Niger car purchase.

Ahmed explained that Nigeria has always been providing such interventions to neighbouring countries including Chad, Cameroon, and many others.

Furthermore, the minister said that President Buhari reserved the right to take decisions in the interest of the country and its citizens.

“Let me just say that over time, Nigeria has had to support its neighbours, especially the immediate neighbours, to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us.

“This is not the first time that Nigeria has assisted the Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad.

“The President makes an assessment as to what is required based on the request of their Presidents. Such requests are approved and interventions are provided.

“It is to enhance their capacity to protect their countries, as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.

“Nigerians have the right to ask questions, but also the President has the responsibility to make an assessment of what is in the best interest of the country and I cannot question the decision myself,” the minister said.

Nigerians however, are kicking against such a magnanimous act from the presidency in the economic hardship beclouding the country, besides with ugly situation where the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on strike for over six months.