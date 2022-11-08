September global air passenger demand stays strong – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced passenger data for September 2022 showing that the recovery in air travel continues to be strong.

Total traffic in September 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 57.0 percent compared to September 2021. Globally, traffic is now at 73.8 percent of September 2019 levels.

Domestic traffic for September 2022 was up 6.9 percent compared to the year-ago period. Total September 2022 domestic traffic was at 81 percent of the September 2019 level.

International traffic climbed 122.2 percent versus September 2021. September 2022 international RPKs reached 69.9 percent of September 2019 levels. All markets reported strong growth, led by Asia-Pacific.

“Even with economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the demand for air transport continues to recover ground. The outlier is still China with its pursuit of a zero COVID strategy keeping borders largely closed and creating a demand roller coaster ride for its domestic market, with September being down 46.4 percent on the previous year.

“That is in sharp contrast to the rest of Asia-Pacific, which, despite China’s dismal performance, posted a 464.8 percent increase for international traffic compared to the year-ago period,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General said.

International passenger markets

African airlines saw a 90.5 percent rise in September RPKs versus a year ago. September 2022 capacity was up 47.2 percent and load factor climbed 16.7 percentage points to 73.6 percent, the lowest among regions.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 464.8 percent rise in September traffic compared to September 2021, the strongest year-over-year rate among the regions. Capacity rose 165.3 percent and the load factor was up 41.5 percentage points to 78.3 percent.

European carriers’ September traffic climbed 78.3 percent versus September 2021. Capacity increased by 43.8 percent, and the load factor moved up 16.3 percentage points to 84.1 percent, the second highest among the regions.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 149.7 percent traffic rise in September compared to September 2021. September capacity increased 63.5 percent versus the year-ago period, and the load factor climbed 27.6 percentage points to 80.0 percent.

North American carriers had a 128.9 percent traffic rise in September versus the 2021 period. Capacity increased 63.0 percent, and the load factor climbed 24.6 percentage points to 85.4 percent, which was the highest among the regions for a fourth consecutive month.

Latin American airlines’ September traffic rose 99.4 percent compared to the same month in 2021. September capacity climbed 73.7 percent and the load factor increased 10.8 percentage points to 83.5 percent.

“Strong demand is helping the industry cope with sky-high fuel prices. To support that demand in the long term, we need to pay attention to what travellers are telling us. After nearly three years of pandemic travel complexity, IATA’s 2022 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) shows that travellers want simplification and convenience.

“That’s an important message for airlines but also for airports and governments. They own many of the facilitation processes that let passengers down at some key airports over this year’s northern summer travel season.

“According to the GPS, a majority of passengers want to use biometric data rather than passports for border processes. And 93 percent of passengers are interested in trusted traveller programs to expedite security screening. Modernizing the facilitation experience will not only help alleviate the choke points, but it will also create a better experience for all,” said Walsh.