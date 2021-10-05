Senior civil servants hold elections in Abuja

The Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN), Federal Ministry of Health unit, Abuja is set to elect its new executive committee members.

The election scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, will attract members of the union from other ministries, departments, and agencies who will grace the opening ceremony.

A statement signed by the ASCSN secretary-general, Alade Bashir Lawal, posited that at the close of nominations, Sunny Babalola was the only candidate that indicated an interest in contesting the post of chairman. Other contestants will also be returned unopposed.

“The democratic culture has continued to be entrenched in the association and members are really excited,” Lawal emphasised.

Hassan Abba, the outgoing unit chairman of the association, has served two terms and will, therefore, vacate office for the new unit chairman to steer the affairs of the association at the federal ministry of health, the statement said.