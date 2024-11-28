Senegal presents candidate to succeed Adesina as AfDB president

The Government of Senegal Thursday publicly announced the official launch of the candidacy of Amadou Hott for the presidency of the African Development Bank (The “Bank”) Group when the post becomes vacant in 2025.

This official launch which marks a major milestone for Senegal’s commitment to pan-African development took place at the Terrou-Bi Hotel and will be championed by Yassine Fall, Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

After 60 years of remarkable progress, the African Development Bank has established itself as Africa’s leading development finance institution, thanks to the visionary leadership of its successive presidents.

The current president, Akinwumi Adesina from Nigeria who is serving his second and last term, has also achieved unprecedented results in development impact and capital growth.

Amadou Hott is believed to contributed to this success of the banking group under the guidance of Adesina, first as inaugural vice president for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth Complex (2016-2019), and then as Special Presidential Envoy for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (2022-2024).

With over 25 years of strong and diverse experience, combining investment banking, development banking, sovereign wealth fund management and public policy, Hott embodies a bold and inclusive vision to address the current and future challenges of the African continent. A former Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal (2019-2022), Senegal is presenting him as a well renowned economist and financial expert with a deep understanding of the issues facing stakeholders, including governments and the private sector.

Through this nomination, Senegal seeks to contribute to the institution’s mission by proposing a competent, visionary and pragmatic leader who can help accelerate the implementation of Africa’s transformative projects and programs.

This initiative further aims to enhance African integration, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth that generates employment while creating broader economic opportunities, with a particular focus on youth and women This official launch aims to Inform the African public about the candidacy of Amadou Hott and the support of the Government of Senegal.

It will also enhance the candidate’s assets and vision for the Bank and help to mobilize national and international support for Hott’s candidacy.

In a statement Senegal expressed its commitment to actively contribute to Africa’s economic and social transformation while enhancing the African Development Bank’s capacity for driving sustainable prosperity for Africa.

The government has invited its African and international partners to join in this shared vision of building a strong, united and prosperous continent for current and future generations.

Who is Amadou Hott

Hott is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in economic policy, in development finance, and in investment banking.

He holds degrees in applied mathematics, economics, and financial markets and has served as Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation (2019-2022), and he is acclaimed for the role he played in maintaining the country’s economic stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this role, he also acted as Sherpa for the President of Senegal at the Paris Summit on financing African economies. He represented the African Union at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers meetings in Indonesia, as well as at G7 Development Ministers meetings.

The candidate has been a strong advocate for the African Union to gain a seat at the G20. In his role as Minister, he was also governor of the Bank and of several other multilateral and regional development banks.

