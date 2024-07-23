Senator, Reps member dump LP, ADC for APC

Ezenwa Onyewuchi, representing Imo East Senatorial District, has switched allegiance from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced during Tuesday’s plenary session by Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate majority leader.

In a related move, Salman Idris, a member of the House of Representatives, also defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APC.

Idris, who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, made his announcement through a letter read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during the House session on Tuesday.

Earlier, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who chairs the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum, was admitted into the Senate chamber to witness Onyewuchi’s defection.

The governor and his team were present as Onyewuchi’s move from LP to APC was formalised.

In his resignation letter, Onyewuchi cited internal crises within the Labour Party as the primary reason for his departure, aligning his decision with constitutional provisions. With his defection, the number of APC Senators from Imo State has risen to three.

Following the announcement, Onyewuchi was welcomed by APC lawmakers and took his seat in the APC section of the Senate Chambers.