Senator linked to protest sponsorship, claims Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has revealed that security agencies have identified a senator who allegedly sponsored protests in the nation’s capital.

Wike, who disclosed this during a security council meeting in Abuja, noted that the unnamed senator provided food for the protesters.

“We have information that a senator arranged for some security agencies to distribute food to the protesters,” Wike stated. “This is a clear case of sponsorship.”

Wike added that at an appropriate time, security agencies would summon the senator to explain his involvement in these activities against the current government.

The minister also disclosed intelligence reports indicating that protesters intend to destroy public property on Friday.

“Today, we saw attempts by some individuals to enter Eagle Square,” Wike noted. “While they didn’t succeed, we have information that they plan to cause property damage tomorrow, potentially leading to loss of lives.”

Wike emphasized that security agencies would not allow such actions.

He urged protesters to use the MKO Abiola stadium for their demonstrations, as directed by the court.

“We witnessed loss of lives in some states today. If such incidents occur in the FCT, it would draw significant criticism, especially with the international community conducting their businesses here,” he said.

The protest is anticipated to continue on Friday.

BusinessDay reports that on Thursday, a youth-led nationwide protest against the rising cost of living began.