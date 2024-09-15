Senator Alli advocates national cohesion for nations progress, felicitates muslims

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has appealed for unity among Nigerians, stressing that division along religious, ethnic, or political lines could only hamper the nation’s progress.

While felicitating with Muslims across the nation on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad said “Let’s actively seek ways to promote peace and national cohesion, in line with the Prophet’s example of fostering unity and mutual understanding. Our country, Nigeria, will benefit immensely if we all strive to live by these values”.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, Senator Alli urged Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet and their relevance in today’s world.

He emphasised the virtues of peace, love, and tolerance as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) throughout his lifetime.

The lawmaker called on Muslims to imbibe these virtues, especially in the current global environment where peace and harmony are increasingly challenged.

“The Prophet’s life remained a timeless model for humanity, one that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, it is important that we recommit ourselves to the ideals of justice, compassion, and mutual respect, which are the hallmarks of the Prophet’s teachings.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Oyo South and Nigeria at large for the successful observance of the Maulud celebration. The lawmaker prayed for continued blessings, guidance, and protection for all citizens, urging them to remain steadfast in their faith.

Senator Alli reiterated his commitment to the welfare of constituents and dedication to the socio-economic development of Oyo South as well as Nigeria at large.

He called for cooperation and prayers for the leaders of the country to lead with wisdom and justice.