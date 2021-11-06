Senate to raise urgent motion on missing journalist, Tordue Salem

Senator representing Benue North-East, Gabriel Suswam said he would liaise with other Senators from the State and the leadership of the Senate to ensure a motion of urgent public importance is brought to the floor, as the plenary resumes next week on the missing journalist, Tordue Salem.

The former Governor of Benue State also called on various security agencies, to intensity efforts to discover the whereabouts and subsequently reunite the missing Journalist with his family.

Salem, a native of Benue State and House of Representatives’ Correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper, went missing on the 13th of October, 2021 around 8:05 pm.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and many analysts have tackled the security operatives of not doing much to rescue Tordue.

Worried by the sad situation, Suswam in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Michael Zendesha on Friday, was sad that Tordue has not been found, after 22 days of waiting on the security.

“It is worrisome and of a great concern that Salem Tordue is still missing and no one could get a clue of his whereabouts, after 22 days.

“This does not portray us as a nation that is security conscious, proactive, and responsive. I’m not saying the security agencies are not doing enough, but I also want them to intensify efforts. Let them do more.

“There should be synergy amongst the various formations. Let them continue with intelligence gathering and also factorise all possible indices, to ensure that the young man is found and reunited with his family.

“I can only imagine what the family, colleagues, and friends may be going through right now. They believe so much in the security of this nation and I’m sure the security is capable of finding him. There is nothing that is impossible with God”, Suswam said.

The lawmaker said he has been checking up updates to hear the good news that Tordue has been released, only to wait till a whole 22 days without any news.