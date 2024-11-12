Senate to amend EFCC Act to enable it probe corrupt military officers

The Nigerian Senate has announced plans to amend the constitution to grant the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the authority to investigate and prosecute military officers accused of corruption and other financial crimes.

This move would address the current legal limitation that requires military personnel to face a court-martial before the EFCC can proceed with investigations and prosecutions.

Emmanuel Udende, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, revealed this on Monday during the committee’s visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Udende criticized the restriction, explaining that it conflicts with the EFCC Act and hampers the agency’s efforts to combat corruption within the military ranks.

“The situation where a court rules that a military man cannot be investigated and prosecuted, unless he goes to a court-martial, we think, runs counter to the EFCC Act.

“We aim to address this by amending the EFCC law itself, empowering the agency to investigate and prosecute independently”, Udende said.

Beyond tackling legislative barriers, Udende also pledged the committee’s support for budget increases for the EFCC, given the Commission’s recent accomplishments, especially under the leadership of Ola Olukoyede, its current chairman.

Udende praised the agency’s work, expressing satisfaction with its performance and stating that the committee would present a positive report to the Senate.

“As a committee, we want to commend the Chairman and his team for their remarkable work. I couldn’t believe it when I saw the report, and no one has contested its accuracy.

“We are satisfied with what has been achieved, especially considering the agency’s limited resources,” Udende noted.

The senator also addressed a common misconception that the legislature inflates budgets, explaining that the proposals submitted by the executive branch are only drafts, which the legislature is empowered to review and adjust.

He cited previous instances when the EFCC’s budgetary needs, such as the completion of its headquarters, required increases that were often misunderstood by the public as “budget padding.”

Meanwhile, Olukoyede urged the committee’s continued support in the battle against corruption, describing it as the root cause of many of Nigeria’s challenges, including issues with security and infrastructure.

He noted that funds meant for critical infrastructure are often diverted, leading to poor outcomes.

“Corruption is behind many of the problems facing Nigeria, from security to infrastructure,.

“The funds allocated for these sectors are sometimes diverted, or we fail to get value when they’re applied”, Olukoyede stated.

Olukoyede also reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption vigorously, promising policy initiatives to curb financial misconduct.

He highlighted that, over the past year, the EFCC has recovered billions of naira and substantial foreign currency in its efforts to curb corruption.

“The proposed constitutional amendment, if passed, would strengthen the EFCC’s mandate and potentially make Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework more effective across all sectors, including the military”, he noted.

