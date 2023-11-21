Senate reshuffles committee leadership [Full list]

The Senate has reorganised the composition of its standing committees’ leadership.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, announced the new arrangement shortly after the composition of the minority caucus of the Senate, Tuesday. The rearrangement of the standing committees is taking place three months after its initial composition.

In August, Akpabio announced the composition and leadership of about 72 the standing committees in the upper chamber.

In the new development, Akpabio replaced the committees of the sacked senators with other senators and named some of the new senators as chairmen and vice-chairmen of standing committees.

The new arrangement of standing committees has Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) as Chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Affairs and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content. Amos Yohanna (PDP, Adamawa North) was named as the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, and Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) was named Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement.

Read also: Nigeria may need more loans to fund 2024 budget — Senate committee

Below is the full list of the Senate’s new committee leadership:

1. Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice-chairman)

2. Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau, Ireti Kingigbe (Vice-Chairman)

3. Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman)

4. State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman)

5. National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman), Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman)

6. Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman)

7. Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman)

8. Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna (Vice Chairman)

9. Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman)

10. Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman)

11. Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman)

12. Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman)

13. Niger Delta Amendment Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman)

14. Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman)

15. Housing – (Chairman) Aminu Tambuwal, Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman).

16. Army – (Vice Chairman) Syrial Fasuyi

17. Water Resources – (Vice Chairman) Kenneth Eze

18. Industries- (Vice Chairman) Isa Shuiabu Lau

19. National Planning and Economic Affairs- (Vice Chairman)Colonel Owolo Rtd.

20. Navy – (Vice Chairman) Nasir Zango Daura

21. Social Welfare and poverty alleviation – (Chairman) Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

22. Public Affairs and Public Procurement – (Vice Chairman) Haruna Amanu

Read also: Senate Committee to engage Datasixth on capacity building for cybersecurity

23. Committee on Local Content – (Chairman) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

24. FCT Area Councils – (Chairman) Jim Kuta (Vice Chairman) Saliu Mustapha

25. Sustainable Development Growth – (Chairman) Muhammed Goje (Vice Chairman) – Patrick Ndubueze

26. Higher Institutions – (Vice Chairman) Abba Moro

27. Drugs and Narcotics – (Vice Chairman) Umar Sodiq

28. Works – (Vice Chairman) Mpigi Barnada