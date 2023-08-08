Senate proceeds on 2 months annual recess “sine die”

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned it’s plenary till September 26th, 2023 to proceed to two months annual recess “sine die”.

The announcement was made yesterday Monday after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm as soon as unveiling of the names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of major committees by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Sine die adjournment is a recess motion that doesn’t specify a day for Congress to meet again.

The annual recess does not imply that the National Assembly has been shut down, the National Assembly is on break, but members of both chambers the Senate and the House of Representatives will be on daily basis busy doing their legislatives duties.

The work of the legislature does not start and end with the plenary sessions, like all legislative assemblies across the globe, their bulk of are done at the committee level.

Read alsoSee the full list of standing committees in the 10th Senate

Recall that the late night announcement of the composition and leaderships of Committees was to carry out its oversight functions.

They include:-

Immediate-past Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan to chair Defence Committee, former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal lead Housing Committee, and former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole will chair the Interior Committee.

Others are Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce); Senator Fatai Buhari (Aviation); Senator Osita Izunaso (Capital Market); Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment); Senator Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change); Senator Jide Ipisagba (Petroleum Downstream); Senator Aliyu Wadada (Public Accounts); Shehu Kaka (Special Duties); Senator Patrick Ndubueze (Works); Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (Appropriations); Senator Sani Musa (Finance), and Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Banking).

Also, to chair Senate Standing Committees are Senator Adamu Aliero (Land Transport); Senator Gbenga Daniel (Navy); Senator Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta); Senator Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary); Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports); Senator Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs); Senator Orji Kalu (Privatization); Senator Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture); Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis (Communications), and Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC), while Senator Isa Jubril will chair Customs Committee; Senator Elisha Abbo

(Culture and Tourism); Senator Victor Umeh (Diaspora); Senator Lawal Usman (Education); Senator Yunus Akintunde (Environment); Senator Ibrahim Bomai (FCT); Senator Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs); Senator Harry Banigo (Health); Senator Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari (Water Resources); Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts).

Recall that while the National Assembly would be on recess, the presiding officers continued their day as if nothing had happened.