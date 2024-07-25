Senate moves to resolve Dangote/regulator dispute, fixes September 10 for public hearing

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to wade into the dispute between the Dangote Group and regulators in the petroleum sector with a view to resolve the issue and ensure take off of local refineries.

The Senate through its Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum sector also vowed to name and expose alleged saboteurs in the sector, which it notes is the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy, upon conclusion of its probe.

Bamidele Opeyemi, Chairman of the recently inaugurated 15-member ad-hoc committee gave this assurance on Thursday.

Opeyemi assured that the Ad-hoc committee will not operate like previous Senate Committes investigating activities in the oil sector over the years without any outcome.

Read also: Dangote/NNPC rift: Nigeria’s petrol import from Malta jumps 43 times to $2.08bn

“We will do what we consider to be in overriding public interest. Will committee will have the courage to name violators at the end even if they are Senators. If and where necessary, we have been told that we will do this without fear or favor, and there shall be no sacred cows”, Opeyemi said.

“The ongoing accusations and counter accusations netween Dangote and reguators are among the issues that we have been mandated to look into”, he added.

The Chairman said the ad-hoc committee has written all the relevant stakeholders in the sector for submission of relevant documents before public hearing , fixed for September 10 to September 12, 2024.

The Chairman, who is also the Senate leader said the investigation will also identify and hold accountable parties involved in the importation and distribution of the adulterated Petroleum Products (PMS and AGO). This includes suppliers, importers, regulatory bodies, and any other entities that may have contributed to this serious lapse in quality control.

“We will conduct a thorough review of current regulatory frameworks and procedures to identify deficiencies and recommend necessary reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future. The Committee is committed to ensuring the highest standards of fuel quality for the Nigerian market”, he added.

“The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Petroleum Industry assures the public that we will pursue this investigation with the utmost diligence and integrity. We are dedicated to safeguarding the interests of all Nigerians and restoring confidence in our energy sector”, Opeyemi stressed.

He further cautioned that the investigation is not meant to

witch hunt any individual or group of people, or corporation, but rather to find a lasting solution for Nigeria’s collective mutual gains.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee is to examine the pre-shipment and pre-discharge standard test parameters adopted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with a view to uncovering loopholes, if any, being exploited to get toxic cargoes into the country;

The Ad-hoc Committee will also determine the level of compliance of the NNPCL’s Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSP) arrangements in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, including the extent of transparency and accountability .

It will further beam legislative searchlight on the activities of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), including payments made to transporters in the last 10 years; and enquire from the NNPCL the state/status of the 22 depots built by the defunct NNPC to eliminate road distribution of petroleum products, among others.

Read also: The de-marketing of Nigeria as an investment destination: The NNPC-Aliko Dangote saga

To carry out the mandate, the Committee said it will interface with the Minister of State for Petroleum, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL) , the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and the Nigeria Ports Authority ( NPA) .

Others are , the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) , Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC), Nigeria Customs Service , Nigerian Navy , International Oil Companies ( IOCs) , Dangote Group , Capital Oil, and Modular Refineries

The Committee was set up by the Senate in plenary on Wednesday , July 3rd , 2024 through resolution adopted after exhaustive debate by Senators on motion sponsored by Azuquo Ekpenyong, the Senator representing Cross River South on importation of Hazardous Products and dumping of substandard Diesel into Nigeria.

The Committee also threatened warrant of arrest against any agency that shuns its summon for interface.

Members of the Committee are: Asuquo Ekpenyong , Abdullahi Yahaya , Nohammed Minguno, Adeola Olamilekan , Diket Plang , Harry Banigo , Khabeeb Mustapha, Adams Oshiomhole, Jonah Eteng , Adetokunbo Abiru , Osita Izunaso, Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji Abdul Ningi and Ifeanyi Ubah .