The Senate has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite the process of conducting bye-elections for the vacant seats in Anambra South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the directive during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja, emphasising the need for prompt action to fill the positions.

The Anambra South Senatorial District seat became vacant following the passing of Ifeanyi Ubah on July 26, 2024.

Similarly, the Edo Central Senatorial District seat was left unoccupied after Monday Okpebholo was elected as the Governor of Edo State and subsequently sworn in on November 12, 2024.

Both senators were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the session, Akpabio formally declared the two seats vacant and urged INEC to swiftly organise bye-elections to ensure adequate representation for the affected constituencies.

