Senate confirms Omolola Oloworaran as DG of PenCom

Omolola Oloworaran, acting director-general, PenCom

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Omolola Oloworaran as the director general of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The confirmation follows the consideration and adoption of the Report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during Thursday’s plenary.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier requested the Senate to confirm the appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had in July 2024 appointed Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom in acting capacity waiting for senate confirmation.

The president’s Spokesman then , Ajuri Ngelale had disclosed the appointment in a statement.

According to him, Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.

Ajuri said the appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

“The President anticipates a goal-oriented leadership to drive efficiency and superlative performance in the National Pension Commission as the prime regulator of the Nigerian Pension Industry”, the statement added.

Omolola Oloworaran was appointed Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom) in July, 2024. She assumed the role in acting capacity pending the conclusion of confirmation processes by the Nigerian Senate, as required by the Pension Reform Act 2014.

A strong advocate of innovation and process reengineering, Omolola brings to PenCom over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. This illustrious career, which commenced at Citibank saw her traverse other renowned Firms including Renaissance Capital, FDHL Consulting, Stanbic IBTC Bank and First Bank where she served as the Group Head of First Shared Services.

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and member of the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment (CISI), Omolola is an accounting graduate from the University of Ilorin. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Manchester Business School and has also participated in the Transforming Business Using AI (TBAI) Programme at the renowned INSEAD Business School in France.

Omolola is poised to explore new frontiers in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by sustaining pension assets on the growth trajectory, ensuring increased CPS membership and supporting coverage expansion initiatives. She is committed to the expeditious payment of retirement benefits while deepening the pension investment horizon for enhanced returns to contributors and retirees. A key priority of her leadership at PenCom is to renew impetus on improved collaboration within the pension industry.

