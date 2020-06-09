Senate confirms NDIC, NLRF nominees, receives Buhari’s request for Court of Appeal president

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nominations of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as non-Executive Directors of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The Senate also received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The appointment of both nominees was approved after the Senate considered the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, while that of Court of Appeal President was sent via a letter from the President.

Also confirmed were the appointments of the Chairman and two Members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter from the President reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central) in his presentation recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointments pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act.

He added that the panel resolved to defer the screening of one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, as a Commissioner representing South-East on the Commission following his failure to appear before the committee.

“Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, it should be stated that this Committee wrote the Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) on National Assembly Matters, Senator and requested him to present the nominees for screening.

“However, the Committee observed that one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner Designate, representing South-East, was not presented to the Committee for the screening exercise. Accordingly, the screening of the nominee was deferred,” Opeyemi said.

The Senate while adopting the recommendations of the Committee, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai A.M. Audi (North-Central) as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The Upper Chamber also confirmed Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia (South-South); and Hon. Mohammed B.O. Ibraheem (South-West) as Commissioners.