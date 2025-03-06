The Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions has recommended six-month suspension for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over sexual harassment allegations levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Neda Imasuen, the chairman of the committee, made this recommendation during the plenary session on Thursday, adding that both her salary and her staff be halted during the suspension period.

This is a developing story…

Share