Senate: Buhari seeks confirmation of Yugudu as SEC DG, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has written Senate requesting approval for the confirmation of appointment of Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also, Buhari is asking Senate to okay the nomination of three commissioners in the commission.

The nominated commissioners are: Reginald C. Karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner of the commission respectively.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.”