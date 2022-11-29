Senate begins review of Onochie, 14 others for NDDC appointments

The Senate, Tuesday mandated its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out screening of 15 – member board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), forwarded to it for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, last week asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Buhari also named 14 others in the letter as Managing Director, Executive Directors and members of the Board.

They are Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years, in order to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Other members are, Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State, Emem Wills (Akwa Ibom) Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Orok Duke (Cross River) and Pius Odudu (Edo State).

Others included, Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State), Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Mohammed Abubakar (Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone), Sadiq Sule – Ikoh (Kebbi State, North-West) and Tahir Mamman (Adamawa State, North-East)

The President also nominated Charles Airhiavbere, a retired Major General, from Edo State as the (Executive Director, Finance) and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects.

In line with parliamentary procedure and as listed on the Order Paper and moved by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan directed the Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to screen the nominees and report back in three weeks.