Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.77trn loan request

The Nigerian Senate has approved the N1.77trn ($2.2bn) external borrowing request by President Bola Tinubu to finance the 2024 budget deficit. The loan was approved after the Upper Chamber considered the report of its committee on local and foreign debt during plenary on Thursday.

President Tinubu on Tuesday requested the Senate’s approval for the new external borrowing to finance Nigeria’s 2024 budget deficit, estimated at ₦9.17 trillion.

In a letter addressed to the Senate, the President explained that the request is in line with the provisions of the 2024 Appropriation Act, as well as Sections 21 and 27 of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act, 2003, and has been approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“As enshrined in the 2024 Appropriation Act, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 21 and 27 of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act of 2003 and the approval of the Federal Executive Council, I write to request for a resolution of the National Assembly to raise the sum of $2.2bn provided as new external borrowing in the 2024 Appropriation Act required to finance the budget deficits of about 9.17 trillion”, the letter read.

The President emphasised the need for the immediate implementation of the borrowing plan as part of the 2024 budgetary framework. He outlined indicative terms and conditions, including a proposal to issue a Eurobond worth at least $1.7 billion but not exceeding $2.2 billion.

Tinubu charged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating minister of the economy, working with the DMO to take the necessary action required to give effect to the resolution of the National Assembly.