Senate advances bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency

The Nigerian Senate has taken a significant step toward addressing food insecurity and stabilising commodity prices by passing for second reading, a bill to establish the National Food Reserve Agency.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central), aims to enhance agricultural development, tackle emergency food crises, and ensure stable incomes for farmers through efficient storage and market interventions.

In his lead debate, Senator Mustapha emphasised that the new agency would address a critical gap in agricultural development and coordination by collaborating with national and international bodies. He explained that creating a dedicated food reserve system is essential to ensure food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

“The National Food Reserve Agency, when established, will facilitate and provide guidelines for the creation and maintenance of buffer stocks to stabilise food prices and ensure food security,” Mustapha said.

“The present hardship caused by soaring food prices could have been mitigated if such an agency had been in place to maintain buffer stock and stabilise supply.”

Mustapha emphasised that the agency would play a critical role in stabilising prices by maintaining buffer stocks—strategically stored grains and other essential commodities. These reserves would be released during periods of market volatility or shortages to prevent price surges and ensure a stable food supply. He pointed out that if such a system had already been in place, the current hardship caused by soaring food prices could have been significantly reduced.

Beyond managing reserves, the agency would focus on building and maintaining modern silos, warehouses, and other storage infrastructure to prevent post-harvest losses. Mustapha explained that the new agency would also ensure the functionality of storage facilities and equipment nationwide, supporting efficient agricultural production and distribution.

The senator clarified that the establishment of the National Food Reserve Agency aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to achieve food self-sufficiency. With the right policies and storage systems, the country would not only secure food availability for its population but also protect farmers and consumers from market disruptions. Mustapha reiterated that the agency’s mandate would extend to guiding state governments in setting up similar buffer stock systems to complement national efforts.

According to Senator Mustapha, “This bill, when passed into law, will fulfil the nation’s aspiration to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and attain national food security.”

After a robust debate, the Senate unanimously passed the bill for a second reading and referred it to the Committee on Agriculture for detailed legislative review. The committee is expected to submit its report within four weeks for further consideration.

