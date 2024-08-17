Seized presidential jets: Daniel distances self from ongoing legal battle with Chinese firm

Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State, has reacted to the ongoing legal disputes between a Chinese firm and the Nigerian government over the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

Three aircraft belonging to the Nigerian presidential fleet have been seized in France and Switzerland following a court order.

The seizure was initiated by Zhongshan, a Chinese company embroiled in a long-standing legal dispute with Ogun State over the management of an export processing zone.

The seized jets include a Dassault Falcon 7X in Paris, a Boeing 737, and an Airbus A330 valued at over $100 million that was yet to be delivered. The latter two are currently undergoing maintenance in Switzerland.

Zhongshan was awarded $74.5 million in damages after a court ruled in its favor over the contract termination by Ogun State. The seizure of the presidential jets is part of the company’s efforts to recover this amount.

In a statement released by his media office on Saturday, Daniel, who conceived the idea of the free trade zone during his tenure, clarified that neither he nor his administration is directly involved in the ongoing arbitration and legal proceedings concerning the termination of a management contract for the FTZ.

Daniel emphasised that the current legal matters do not pertain to the foundational agreements for establishing the FTZ, but rather focus on the termination of a specific management contract. He highlighted that all relevant court judgments have clearly addressed the issue.

Recognising the sensitivity of the matter, which involves national assets, Daniel underscored the importance of a diplomatic resolution.

He expressed his commitment to supporting the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, in finding a diplomatic solution rather than engaging in public discourse that could potentially undermine Nigeria’s legal position.

The senator also reassured the public that the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone continues to operate, with multiple companies still conducting business within the zone.

He highlighted the developmental strides achieved in the Igbesa area, where the FTZ is located, during his tenure as governor, which included infrastructure development and educational support for the local community.

The statement concluded with a call for accurate reporting and a plea to avoid politicising the issue, urging the media to support the government in resolving the dispute in the best interest of Nigeria.

Read full statement below:

Seized National Assets/Ogun/Guangdong FTZ: Our Story

Since the report of the Arbitration and legal matters between a Chinese Firm and the Federal Government of Nigeria/Ogun State Government on the termination of Management contract at the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the Media Office of His Excellency, The Senator Otunba Engr Gbenga Daniel, FNSE, FAEng has been inundated with calls requesting for Otunba Daniel’s reaction on the matter.

We need to establish clearly that Otunba Gbenga Daniel, or his administration is not in discussion on the matter before the courts and arbitration, neither were the terms or proprietary of the Agreement for the establishment of the FTZ, rather it is the termination of a Management Contract. The judgements in all the courts are very clear on this.

It is also important to note that this is a very sensitive matter involving our collective National Assets and Commonwealth which every patriotic Nigerian should feel concerned about. And as a Patriotic elderstatesman who has had the privilege of serving Ogun State as the Governor through which he was able to bring about several developmental projects including the establishment of the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone and others, and through which he has impacted on the lives of many citizens, also as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is this patriotic path he chooses to thread.

Rather than engaging on media comments, the most reasonable course of action that The Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel would rather engage in is helping Nigeria, through the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finding a diplomatic solution to the issue at hand with available records that could assist the Federal Government in pursuing its course at the arbitration and before the courts. He cannot do this on the pages of the newspapers and on other media which may also compromise the strength of Nigeria’s arguments in the courts.

We need to also appreciate that this matter is before various courts in several countries and it is subjudice for anyone to speak on them.

However, let us emphasize once again that the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone project still exists and several Nigerians are working there as we write, just as there are several companies still doing their legitimate businesses. It is from this perspective of development that the efforts of Otunba Gbenga Daniel should be well appreciated.

At the time of his handover in 2011, anout 56 companies were at various stages of operations, construction and showing interests in the Free Trade Zone and through which various life impacting developments (including but not limited to the construction of roads, schools for the local community, scholarship and sponsorship of many Nigerians for academic pursuit etc) have taken place in the Igbesa area, which was an otherwise rural community before the establishment of the Free Trade Zone.

There are so many incorrect reports and misrepresentation of facts on Timelines of activities relating to the establishment and Operations of the Free Trade Zone in circulation especially on the social media, and we plead that the media should partner with the Nigerian government in finding a very productive solution to this matter in Nigeria’s interest. It is not time to play politics with the assets and integrity of our dear country.

We sincerely appreciate all efforts at reaching out for Otunba Daniel’s side of the story as we also seek the understanding of all those who called to appreciate his sturdy silence to be able to assist the President on the way out of this testy time and situation.