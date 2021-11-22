Seek alternative routes, Lagos advises motorists on Stadium flyover

Motorists who ply the Alaka-Stadium flyover, as well as residents of the adjoining areas, have been advised by the Lagos State government to seek alternative routes as traffic is being diverted to enable the repair of the flyover which is said to have joint issues.

The state government says the repair work would last for five weeks, starting from November 19 to December 22, 2021. This means five weeks of challenging driving experience for motorists, especially residents of Apapa and Surulere.

Read also: Dilemma of Nigerian travellers as roads, rails become riskier

For some time now, it has been hectic commuting to Lagos Island through Eko Bridge which is also partially closed to traffic to enable repair work on broken joints on the bridge. Adding this Stadium Flyover traffic diversion is going to multiply the stress on that route by more than two.

“This is suffering and smiling; which road is now available for us to go through in Lagos?” an Apapa resident lamented as the executives of the port city’s residents association (AGRA) urge residents to “remain situationally aware and vigilant.”

But authorities of the state government have appealed to the citizenry for understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects in the state, assuring that the end result would be beneficial to all. They assured further that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials would be on the ground to coordinate movement.

Frederic Oladeinde, the state’s commissioner for Transportation, disclosed in a statement that the repair schedule was in phases, adding that the diversion points for Phase One would be from Alaka to the Stadium Service Lane inbound Barracks near Ojuelegba, both in Surulere.

The commissioner stated that motorists inbound Jibowu from Alaka would be diverted to the Service Lane to access their destinations, assuring that traffic guides would be mounted along the affected routes to aid navigation of the axis during the repair period.

Lagos has, in recent times, become a huge construction site, making movement in the metropolis a nightmare. Though a good development with long term upside effect, the projects seem not to be properly coordinated and planned to minimize suffering on the affected routes.

Most times, two repair projects overlap in a way that punishes motorists inexplicably.

Residents are, therefore, commending the state government on this infrastructure upgrade which is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda, but at the same time advising that due consideration should be given to ease of movement in the city.