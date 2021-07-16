Security operatives nab Delta community leaders over pipeline vandalism

Security Operatives have arrested some leaders of Oviri-Olomu community in Ughelli South Local government area of Delta State over their alleged involvement in the vandalism of a major oil delivery pipeline in the community.

This is coming as the president-general of the community and others are said to be on the run.

It was learned that those who have been arrested include the vice president-general and the secretary-general of Oviri-Olomu Community.

The arrest of the community leaders was made possible following an oil spill that affected both the rivers, farmlands as well as destroyed other items in the community.

As a result, some indigenes and residents of the community raised the alarm and informed the security operatives who arrested the suspects for alleged vandalism of the pipeline.

The Delta State branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights led by Peter Edariese in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Warri confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said: “some of the key suspects, Victor Onadiemor and Austin Etata who are the so-called vice president-general and the secretary-general of the community have been arrested and now cooling down in detention with the Federal Government security forces.”

According to Edariese, the arrest of the suspects has brought an “air of relief to Oviri-Olomu community” and its environs at the moment with great thanks to God almighty who made the feat possible.”