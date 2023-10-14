Security, good governance needed for Nigeria’s development – Group tells Tinubu

The Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC) has tasked President Bola Tinubu to rise up to secure the country and make lives easier for Nigerians.

The society also said security and good governance are vital to having sustainable development in the country.

In a communiqué made available to newsmen in Ibadan by Oludayo Tade, chairman, National Organising Committee, after its maiden conference themed “Security, Democratic Governance and Development in Nigeria” held at Baze University, Abuja, it stressed the importance of solving the problems of corruption from top to bottom to engender sustainable development.

It emphasised the need for criminologists in Nigeria to make their voices count in policy issues and offer evidence-based suggestions on how best to navigate security challenges.

During the conference, Etannibi Alemika, convener and renowned Professor of Criminology, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of NSC, expressed happiness that the idea of Nigeria Society for Criminology eventually came to fulfilment while extolling the contributions of many frontline criminologists.

Alemika tasked criminologists to ensure that they communicate their research findings to relevant government agencies and organisations for impactful uptake to guide the formulation of evidence-based policies.

The society expressed the hope of widening to bring on board security practitioners from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the State Security Services, the Army and relevant stakeholders like CLEEN Foundation.

The conference was attended by researchers and criminologists, members of Trustees, representatives of the DSS, CLEEN Foundation, NSCDC, among others.