Second Niger Bridge gulps N157bn

The federal government through its Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) says it has so far spent some N157bn on the Second Niger Bridge which is now confirmed will be ready for opening by October this year.

Zainah Ahmed, the finance minister, confirmed the funding and the completion date on Saturday during an inspection tour of the bridge, to ascertain the level of work at the construction site. Ahmed was accompanied by Farouk Gomel, the NSIA board chairman; Uche Orji, the managing director; as well as Onyeka Ibezim, the new deputy governor of Anambra State among other dignitaries.

The visit came barely three weeks after Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president equally toured the construction site to ascertain the extent of work on that bridge.

According to the Finance Minister, the bridge when completed will not only ease the traffic gridlock usually experienced in the area but will enhance commercial and other business activities within the communities.

“This is one of the very important projects in the country at about N206bn and we have been able to fund this project to the tune of N157bn.

Read also: Second Niger bridge to be ready by April – FG

“I have come to see where this money is going. Also, the significance of today is that the two ends of the bridge are being linked together, which is the final phase of the work,” she said.

She expressed satisfaction with the level and standard of the construction under Julius Berger Nig Limited, and that she can now report to President Buhari about her findings on the bridge, which according to her “is very dear to the President.”

“Technically, I can report to Mr President that I have seen where all the N157bn has gone to. This is a project that is very dear to the President and it is designed to uplift the lives and livelihood of the people of the South-East and other parts of the country.

“We hope that when this project comes on stream, it will ease traffic, enhance commercial activities and improve the lives of the people of the state.

“I am happy to see the ladies I am seeing at the construction site, not all men. Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this project and I want to, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site.”

According to her the project which links the Eastern part to the other parts of the country is designed to ease movement on that axis, ease the strain on the existing Niger Bridge, enhance commercial activities, trade and also improve the lives of the citizens in the South East and South-South states.

Ahmed further commended Julius Berger for utilizing over fifty percent of the workforce from the communities around, thereby creating about 20,000 jobs so far.

The 2nd Niger Bridge is being funded by the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) created by President Buhari to accelerate the completion of key infrastructure projects, including the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja Kaduna, Kano road.

On the nature of the project as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, she said that apart from the federal government seed funds through budgetary allocations, the recovery made from Abacha loot, as part of the PIDF, the NSIA is also expected to bring in other private capital which is expected to be recouped, with of course returns.

Read also: Second Niger Bridge: Enhancing social integration and regional connectivity

Commenting on the project, Farouk Gumel expressed the board’s satisfaction with the quality and pace of work.

“Undoubtedly, the 2nd Niger Bridge is a vital piece of national infrastructure. At completion, we expect that it will serve as an enabler to cross-regional economic activities and stimulate growth on a national scale,” Gumel said.

Orji also commended the extent and quality of work and spoke on the issue of compensation to the affected people and communities, which he said quite some amount has been spent on and was still ongoing, as government tidies up assessment of the remaining areas.

He assured that everybody that is supposed to be compensated will eventually be paid.

“The directive we have from the president and from the minister was to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to everyone who is affected”.

Ibezim commended the federal government for the project but appealed that the October completion date should be maintained.