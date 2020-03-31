Second Coronavirus Death: Anxiety over FG’s silence on identity

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had revealed on Monday that the country recorded the second fatility at the joint press conference by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Federal Government’s refusal to disclose the identity of the second dead victim of coronavirus in the country has created anxiety and palpable fears.

He said the second fatality which was recorded over the weekend was that of a patient who had severe underline illnesses.

According to Ehanire, “As of today the 30th of March 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers States.

“Majority of them are persons who came from overseas and others have been traced as close contacts of such returnees.

The anxiety is coming as government rebuffed every attempt to get the identity of the victim from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

All inquiries made by Businessday to get the true identity from the officials were ignored.

Nigerians are now attempting to fill the vacuum by speculating that the ugly incidence occurred at the Abuja treatment centre, while some are of the view that it happened at the Lagos treatment centre.

Some are now using the social media to disseminate rumours indicating that Chief Executive Officer of Fancy Hotel, Owerri, Imo State, one Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu, who it was alleged,” just came back from Europe, where Corona Virus is ravaging.”

“The CEO of Fancy Hotel Owerri, Mr. Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu who just came back from Europe, where Corona Virus is ravaging had died. Instead of subjecting himself to test, he flew to Abuja where he died on Monday.”

It was alleged that ” all efforts by NCDC to trace him proved abortive. Even the DSS went to his hotel to look for him to force him to quarantine centre but couldn’t find him.

“His hotel located at Umuguma in Owerri had been shut down today by the Imo State Government while all the guests quarantined. His immediate family whom he visited in Ahiazu Mbaise as soon as he came back from Europe have also been quarantined. ”

As at the time of filing in this report, NCDC has not been able confirm or dismiss this rumour either at the time of sending this report.”