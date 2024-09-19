SEC wants govt agencies to list on NGX

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will encourage government agencies and state-owned enterprises to list on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

Emomotimi Agama, the director-general of SEC in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said the listing of the companies on the NGX would guarantee democratisation of their operations.

Agama said the listing would also guarantee inclusiveness and wealth creation for citizens. He said the commission would provide incentives that would encourage as many state-owned enterprises to list.

According to him, inclusivity is very critical, because in it, you have ownership and so we all build our industries and the country together.

The DG said the SEC was also working towards inclusion via technology, adding that the use of technology would make the capital market more attractive, especially to the younger generation.

“That is why we encourage apps, we encourage fintech tools, and that is why we supported the inauguration of the electronic offering platform at the Nigerian exchange.

“We encourage everyone who wants to participate and is qualified to participate in this process, to turn around the way people see investing.

“We want investors to have a beautiful experience, to make it so easy for them that each time they feel like investing, it brings happiness to them.

“We will continue to do that through the encouragement of technology, through education,” Agama said.

He said the commission would ensure that bottlenecks usually experienced in the process of investing in the market were removed to rejuvenate the country’s capital market.